Full list of Ashfield draft Local Plan housing development sites revealed

The public are set to be consulted on the draft local plan next month despite councillors not being ‘100 per cent happy’ with the 8,226-home document.

The document outlines the authority’s plan for housing and wider development until 2038, including two major ‘new settlements’ to bring 4,000 homes – 3,000 properties at Whyburn Farm, Hucknall, and 1,000 homes off Cauldwell Road, Sutton, on the Mansfield-Ashfield border.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “There’s no getting away from the fact this plan is controversial, because some people don’t want to see changes [to their communities].

Up to 149 homes could be built on land next to the Bull & Butcher pub in Selston.

“But I feel our cross-party working group, and the portfolio holder, have done a significant amount of work to steer this in a more positive way.

“It’s fair to say we’re not 100 per cent happy with it, but that’s why we want to make sure [the consultation] is done.

“This isn’t a plan we’re hoisting on people, we want to ask the public what they think so we can make any changes.”

The plan includes 541 homes in the Kirkby area, 3,004 in the Sutton area and a further 498 homes in the Selston and Jacksdale area.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

Greenfield sites

Land off Millers Way, Kirkby – 54 homes (planning permission granted);

Off Walesby Drive, Kirkby – 187;

Land off Diamond Avenue, Kirkby – 63;

Land behind 126 Skegby Road, Kirkby – 15;

Land off Hucknall Road, Newstead – 47;

Rear 211 Alfreton Road, Sutton – 110 (granted);

Cauldwell Road, Sutton – 208;

West of Fisher Close, Sutton – 73;

Adjacent Oakham Business Park, off Hamilton Road, Sutton – 225;

Priestic Road, Sutton – 19;

Rear 23 Beck Lane, Skegby – 23;

Former Miner's Welfare Sports Ground, Stanton Hill – 85;

Pasture Farm, Alfreton Road, Sutton – 34;

Rear King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton – 264;

Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite – 104;

Sunnyside Farm, Blackwell Road, Huthwaite – 283;

North of Fackley Road, Teversal – 115;

Land adjacent 88 High Hazels Drive, Sutton – 11;

Adjacent Molyneux Farm, Fackley Road, Teversal – 14;

Off Fackley Road, Teversal – 12;

Off Tibshelf Road, Fackley – 10;

Hardwick Lane Recreation Ground, Sutton – 40;

Land off Clare Road, Sutton – 69 (granted);

Land to the east off A6075 Beck Lane, Skegby – 212;

Land off Blackwell Road/Main Street, Huthwaite – 99;

Rear 113 to 139 Beck Lane – 100;

Off Gillcroft Street/St Andrews Street & Vere Avenue, Skegby – 177 (granted);

Rear 249, 251 Alfreton Road, Sutton – 113 (granted);

Off Brand Lane, Stanton Hill – 137 (granted);

Land at Beck Lane, Skegby – 322 (granted);

The Quarry, 57 Stoneyford Road, Sutton – 48 (granted);

Land at Plainspot Farm, New Brinsley, Underwood – 42;

Off Westdale Road, Jacksdale – 49;

Land adjacent Bull & Butcher pub, Selston – 149;

Land off Park Lane/ South West M1, Selston – 169;

Between 106-132 Main Road, Underwood – 14.

Mixed sites

Beacon Farm, Derby Road, Kirkby – 41 homes;

Annesley Miners’ Welfare Institute, Derby Road – 45 (planning permission granted);

Adjacent 149 Stoney Lane, Selston – 6.

Brownfield sites

Land at Doles Lane, Kirkby – 54 homes;

Warwick Close, Kirkby – 23;

Former Wild Orchid Public House, Southwell Lane, Kirkby – 12 (planning permission granted);

Station House, Outram Street – 28 (granted);

Junction of Outram Street/Park Street, Sutton – 24 (granted);

Land off Davies Avenue – 22 (granted);

The Pattern House, Crossley Avenue, Huthwaite – 23 (granted);

Land North of Larch Close, Underwood – 37;

Rear of 64-82 Church Lane, Underwood – 10;

Westdale Road, Jacksdale – 22.

There are also a further 14 sites in the Hucknall area, a mixture of greenfield and brownfield locations, some already with planning permission, identified to provide a further 1,898 homes.