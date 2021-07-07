Work has been completed on the six two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes and they are now fully allocated via Mansfield District Council's housing site Homefinder.

The £1.7m scheme, off Rosemary Avenue, are part of a long-term programme to build 300 affordable social housing homes in the area.New tenant Jonathan Gilkinson, 33, moved into their two-bedroom semi’ with his partner, Rose Morley, and their two-year-old daughter, Iris.He said: "I would just like to express my sincerest gratitude to Mansfield District Council for offering us one of these stunning houses and continuing to create affordable housing in the community."The property is everything we dreamed of namely, in my opinion, a very generously sized secure garden.

"This is something we so desperately wanted for our daughter, Iris, who loves the outdoors, so she can play freely and securely."It doesn't feel quite like home yet but we'll get there soon.” Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “It is marvellous news that these much-needed homes are now being lived in by local families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Andy Abrahams pictured with new residents

"Moving into well-made modern and affordable homes like this will undoubtedly be life-changing for these tenants who will be among those with the most urgent needs on the council waiting list."We are now looking forward to moving forward with other new council housing schemes in the district to meet high energy efficiency and sustainability standards.

"There are also proposals for 22 homes as part of a regeneration of the Bellamy estate and 77 homes at the Centenary Road development with both currently being considered for planning approval."

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.