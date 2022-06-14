Extensions and industrial units among latest planning applications - but what is planned where you live

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 6, 2022:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

19 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Extension to existing conservatory with new frames and lightweight, warm roof;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest.

24 Crosby Close, Forest Town: Single-storey extension to rear;

21 Woodside Avenue, Mansfield: Retention of north-west side elevation ground-floor bedroom window.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

179 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

17 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

27 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Change of use of car port to resource centre. Conditional permission;

319 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Remove existing front porch and install front porch, front extension and rendering to front elevation, remove existing rear extension and build new rear extensions. Conditional permission;

25 Briar Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

38 Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

Enderbies, 337 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension and alterations. Conditional permission;

30 Birkland Avenue, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension, replacement roof with dormer to rear and canopy to front. Conditional permission;

103 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

Carriage Barn, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Garage. Refused;

53 Cromwell Street, Mansfield: Seven two and three-bedroom dwellings, including demolition of existing buildings. Conditional permission.

Industrial units bid

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Moorside, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and first-floor rear balcony;

250 Nottingham Road, Selston: Single-storey side extension;

105A Alfreton Road, Sutton: Tree works;

Elm Tree Cottage, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

7 Carnelian Drive, Sutton: Small, single-story extension on the kitchen to the rear of the property;

Dumbles Edge, Flatts Lane, Underwood: Two-storey extension to an existing outbuilding to create a garden store at ground floor and a new bedroom at first-floor level;

16 Allens Green Avenue, Selston: Render front and side wall in limestone white colour;

Kirkby Parks Farm, Park Lane, Selston: Use of land for commercial storage purposes: for the storage of building materials, fencing, joinery, scaffolding, timber and vehicle parts;

74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Replacement dwelling and detached garage;

Allotments, Main Street, Huthwaite: Nine employment buildings creating 35 units, comprising 6,444 sq metres for industrial use and ancillary works including car park for golf course

143 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: First-floor bathroom extension and summer house;

Lea Farm, Lea Lane, Selston: Agricultural building;

80 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Extension for a cold room and proposed shed/store at rear of property.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Orchard Cottage, 16 Church Street, Kirkby: Re-roof, re-bed stone slabs on gable end and other repairs as necessary, insert chimney cowl, replace guttering and downpipes, re-point walls, replace windows. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent Plot 4, Export Drive, Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire: Warehouse building, including ancillary offices, service yard, gatehouse, car parking and associated landscaping. Conditional permission;

5 Veronne Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and entrance porch. Conditional permission;

Woodend Inn, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Stables. Withdrawn;

161 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

21 Nursery Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Garages, Spruce Grove, Kirkby: Three two-bedroom and two three-bedroom dwellings. Conditional permission;

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Rear two-storey and single-storey extension with balcony over. Conditional permission;

61 Byron Road, Annesley: Metal shed. Conditional permission;

100 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Change of use of two agricultural buildings to two dwellings. Refused;

Pasture Farm, Cow Pasture Lane, Kirkby: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

15 Hobsic Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Extension hope

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Smithy Cottage, Bolsover Road, Glapwell: Replacement front door and side panels, rear door and garage door.

23 Fairfield Avenue, Hilcote: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

81 Corn Close, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to front. Conditional permission;

Former Stainsby Centre and Baden Powell Scouts Centre, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Change of use of the premises as a single dwelling house and associated domestic curtilage. Conditional permission;

2 Sherwood Street, Newton: Garage, gate and gate posts. Conditional permission.

Green light for patios

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The White House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Removal of three trees.

12 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Single-storey front extension.

Land at Gaitskell Crescent, Edwinstowe: Two dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Orange Mast, Blooms Gorse Farm, Deerdale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Three antennas and associated ancillary equipment on the existing tower. Approved;

72 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Part single storey and part two-storey rear extension, including dormer window. Approved;

Land at Fir View, Ollerton: Two-bedroom bungalow. Approved;

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Ten patio extensions for hot tubs with plant-room buildings and associated works to existing lodges. Approved;

19 Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, existing side extension to be retained and extended to the back and across the width of the house, including internal alterations. Approved;

60 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Approved;

34 Stuart Avenue, Boughton: Two-storey side extension. Approved;

Car park off The Drive, Clipstone: Three dwellings. Approved;