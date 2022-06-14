Extensions and industrial units among latest planning applications - but what is planned where you live

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 6, 2022:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:
19 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town: Extension to existing conservatory with new frames and lightweight, warm roof;
24 Crosby Close, Forest Town: Single-storey extension to rear;
21 Woodside Avenue, Mansfield: Retention of north-west side elevation ground-floor bedroom window.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:
179 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
17 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
80 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Dwelling. Conditional permission;
27 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
1 Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Change of use of car port to resource centre. Conditional permission;
319 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Remove existing front porch and install front porch, front extension and rendering to front elevation, remove existing rear extension and build new rear extensions. Conditional permission;
25 Briar Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
38 Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;
Enderbies, 337 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension and alterations. Conditional permission;
30 Birkland Avenue, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension, replacement roof with dormer to rear and canopy to front. Conditional permission;
103 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;
Carriage Barn, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Garage. Refused;
53 Cromwell Street, Mansfield: Seven two and three-bedroom dwellings, including demolition of existing buildings. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
Moorside, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and first-floor rear balcony;
250 Nottingham Road, Selston: Single-storey side extension;
105A Alfreton Road, Sutton: Tree works;
Elm Tree Cottage, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;
7 Carnelian Drive, Sutton: Small, single-story extension on the kitchen to the rear of the property;
Dumbles Edge, Flatts Lane, Underwood: Two-storey extension to an existing outbuilding to create a garden store at ground floor and a new bedroom at first-floor level;
16 Allens Green Avenue, Selston: Render front and side wall in limestone white colour;
Kirkby Parks Farm, Park Lane, Selston: Use of land for commercial storage purposes: for the storage of building materials, fencing, joinery, scaffolding, timber and vehicle parts;
74 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Replacement dwelling and detached garage;
Allotments, Main Street, Huthwaite: Nine employment buildings creating 35 units, comprising 6,444 sq metres for industrial use and ancillary works including car park for golf course
143 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: First-floor bathroom extension and summer house;
Lea Farm, Lea Lane, Selston: Agricultural building;
80 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Extension for a cold room and proposed shed/store at rear of property.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
Orchard Cottage, 16 Church Street, Kirkby: Re-roof, re-bed stone slabs on gable end and other repairs as necessary, insert chimney cowl, replace guttering and downpipes, re-point walls, replace windows. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent Plot 4, Export Drive, Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire: Warehouse building, including ancillary offices, service yard, gatehouse, car parking and associated landscaping. Conditional permission;
5 Veronne Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and entrance porch. Conditional permission;
Woodend Inn, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Stables. Withdrawn;
161 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
21 Nursery Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
Garages, Spruce Grove, Kirkby: Three two-bedroom and two three-bedroom dwellings. Conditional permission;
6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Rear two-storey and single-storey extension with balcony over. Conditional permission;
61 Byron Road, Annesley: Metal shed. Conditional permission;
100 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Change of use of two agricultural buildings to two dwellings. Refused;
Pasture Farm, Cow Pasture Lane, Kirkby: Tree works. Conditional permission;
Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;
15 Hobsic Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
Smithy Cottage, Bolsover Road, Glapwell: Replacement front door and side panels, rear door and garage door.
23 Fairfield Avenue, Hilcote: Single-storey rear extension.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
81 Corn Close, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to front. Conditional permission;
Former Stainsby Centre and Baden Powell Scouts Centre, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Change of use of the premises as a single dwelling house and associated domestic curtilage. Conditional permission;
2 Sherwood Street, Newton: Garage, gate and gate posts. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
The White House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Removal of three trees.
12 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Single-storey front extension.
Land at Gaitskell Crescent, Edwinstowe: Two dwellings.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Orange Mast, Blooms Gorse Farm, Deerdale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Three antennas and associated ancillary equipment on the existing tower. Approved;
72 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Part single storey and part two-storey rear extension, including dormer window. Approved;
Land at Fir View, Ollerton: Two-bedroom bungalow. Approved;
Center Parcs Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Ten patio extensions for hot tubs with plant-room buildings and associated works to existing lodges. Approved;
19 Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, existing side extension to be retained and extended to the back and across the width of the house, including internal alterations. Approved;
60 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Approved;
34 Stuart Avenue, Boughton: Two-storey side extension. Approved;
Car park off The Drive, Clipstone: Three dwellings. Approved;
Unit 1, Boughton Industrial Estate, Boughton: New entrance double doors with new ramp and handrails, new metal powdered coated air conditioning compound on concrete base with appropriate drainage. Approved.