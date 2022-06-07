Extensions, advertising and new housing among latest planning applications - but what is planned where you live

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 30, 2022:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

1 Kingsley Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear conservatory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

25 Glebe View, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

24 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

24 Winthorpe Street, Mansfield: Single-storey front/side extension. Conditional permission;

76 Little Barn Lane Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to connect into garage. Conditional permission;

21 West Bank Wynd, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Flats bid

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

6 Frederick Avenue, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension;

187 Church Lane, Underwood: New dwelling in place of existing and detached outbuilding for ancillary use;

27 Franklin Road, Jacksdale: Rear, single-storey kitchen extension with extension to first floor;

4 Ashgate, Sutton: Vehicular access;

16 Paling Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey pitched roof side extension and internal/external alterations;

1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Demolition of conservatory and smoking shelter, conversion of residential unit into six flats, single-storey rear extension to create a seventh flat.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

9 Urban Road, Kirkby: Conversion of outbuildings into single dwelling. Conditional permission;

70-72 High Pavement, Sutton: Alterations to the facade including new fenestrations and cladding, landscaping and new vehicular access, minor internal alterations. Conditional permission;

8 Darley Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of existing garages and erection of three two-bedroom dwellings. Conditional permission;

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and car port to the front elevation. Conditional permission;

April Cottage, off The Avenue, Sutton: Dwelling including access. Refused;

Co-operative Store, 185 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Display advertisements, two face-illuminated letters on rails, one internally illuminated totem sign. Conditional permission;

50 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Westleigh, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Porch to front, alterations to side elevations including new windows and partial conversion of garage to laundry room. Conditional permission.

Bungalows plan

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Garage Block, Meadow Close, Tibshelf: Three-bedroom dormer bungalow with adjacent garage to site of former garages;

Land between 5 and 11 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Four-bedroom detached dwelling;

6 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Double-storey side extension, single-storey to rear, extension to hardstanding at front;

Garage site to the rear of 33 and 35 Hazel Grove, South Normanton: Two, semi-detached bungalows;

George UTZ, Grange Close, South Normanton: Four 20-metres-high storage silos and associated engineering works to service area;

18 Recreation Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey and two-storey extensions to rear and block paving to front;

48 Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Shed/workshop attached to existing garage.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Ashbourne Court, Ashbourne Street, Shirebrook: 1.2-metre-high, metal hoop-topped fence. Conditional permission;

17 Wilson Street, Pinxton: Single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

Car park, Market Place, South Normanton: Totem-style, single-sided digital display screen. Conditional permission.

Driveway hope

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Lord Byron House, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension;

Barracks Farm, Forest Lane, Papplewick: Front two-storey extension, rear single-storey extension and new porch;

2 Hucknall Road, Newstead: Dropped kerb and erection of new raised driveway to front garden plus modifications to front boundary wall for access.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission.

Poultry shed plan

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Priors, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement decking works to upper garden level.

Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of poultry shed to storage.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Orchards, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Single-storey front extension. Approved;

Woodland Lodge, Rufford: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

136 Church Road, Clipstone: Single-storey front extension and single-storey rear extension. Refused;