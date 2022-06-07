Extensions, advertising and new housing among latest planning applications - but what is planned where you live

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 30, 2022:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:
1 Kingsley Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear conservatory.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:
25 Glebe View, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
24 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;
24 Winthorpe Street, Mansfield: Single-storey front/side extension. Conditional permission;
76 Little Barn Lane Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to connect into garage. Conditional permission;
21 West Bank Wynd, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
6 Frederick Avenue, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension;
187 Church Lane, Underwood: New dwelling in place of existing and detached outbuilding for ancillary use;
27 Franklin Road, Jacksdale: Rear, single-storey kitchen extension with extension to first floor;
4 Ashgate, Sutton: Vehicular access;
16 Paling Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey pitched roof side extension and internal/external alterations;
1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Demolition of conservatory and smoking shelter, conversion of residential unit into six flats, single-storey rear extension to create a seventh flat.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
9 Urban Road, Kirkby: Conversion of outbuildings into single dwelling. Conditional permission;
70-72 High Pavement, Sutton: Alterations to the facade including new fenestrations and cladding, landscaping and new vehicular access, minor internal alterations. Conditional permission;
8 Darley Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of existing garages and erection of three two-bedroom dwellings. Conditional permission;
Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and car port to the front elevation. Conditional permission;
April Cottage, off The Avenue, Sutton: Dwelling including access. Refused;
Co-operative Store, 185 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Display advertisements, two face-illuminated letters on rails, one internally illuminated totem sign. Conditional permission;
50 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
Westleigh, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Porch to front, alterations to side elevations including new windows and partial conversion of garage to laundry room. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
Garage Block, Meadow Close, Tibshelf: Three-bedroom dormer bungalow with adjacent garage to site of former garages;
Land between 5 and 11 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Four-bedroom detached dwelling;
6 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Double-storey side extension, single-storey to rear, extension to hardstanding at front;
Garage site to the rear of 33 and 35 Hazel Grove, South Normanton: Two, semi-detached bungalows;
George UTZ, Grange Close, South Normanton: Four 20-metres-high storage silos and associated engineering works to service area;
18 Recreation Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey and two-storey extensions to rear and block paving to front;
48 Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Shed/workshop attached to existing garage.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:
Ashbourne Court, Ashbourne Street, Shirebrook: 1.2-metre-high, metal hoop-topped fence. Conditional permission;
17 Wilson Street, Pinxton: Single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;
Car park, Market Place, South Normanton: Totem-style, single-sided digital display screen. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
Lord Byron House, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Single-storey rear extension;
Barracks Farm, Forest Lane, Papplewick: Front two-storey extension, rear single-storey extension and new porch;
2 Hucknall Road, Newstead: Dropped kerb and erection of new raised driveway to front garden plus modifications to front boundary wall for access.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:
Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
The Priors, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement decking works to upper garden level.
Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of poultry shed to storage.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
The Orchards, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Single-storey front extension. Approved;
Woodland Lodge, Rufford: Single-storey side extension. Approved;
136 Church Road, Clipstone: Single-storey front extension and single-storey rear extension. Refused;
24 Lyndhurst Avenue, Blidworth: Two-storey, one bedroom residential unit on the side of the existing house. Declined to determine.