Environmental plan unveiled ahead of Mansfield apartment building’s recladding

The St Crispin’s Court building, off Stockwell Gate, was found to have unsafe, flammable cladding, following investigations in the wake of the London tragedy.

Changing fire safety regulations following the June 2017 disaster meant specific building regulation criteria needed to be met for highrise residential blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And planning documents submitted to Mansfield Council in 2020 revealed “various combustible materials” were used in the construction of the building, including expanded polystyrene insulation and composite, insulated external cladding panels, which did not meet up-to-date regulations.

St Crispin's Court, Mansfield.

It led to an application for re-cladding works being approved by the authority in March 2021. The work will see the existing materials on the 78-home building replaced with new and inflammable cladding on the Radford Street, Dallas Street, Stockwell Gate and courtyard sides of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial plans, submitted by consultant FRC, confirmed all new materials will comply with new Euroclass Combustibility ratings.

In papers, approved by the council two years ago, FRC said: “The external walls at St Crispin’s Court have been constructed using various combustible materials.

“The project will see the replacement of the existing combustible materials used to form the external facade of the building with non-combustible materials.”

It added: “The proposed remediation will bring the development in line with building regulation updates for fire safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The materials used will be of a high quality and built to a high standard as required by the applicable regulations and guidance.”

Now contractor Intelligent FS has lodged plans to the authority outlining how it will conduct the works and ensure the project is environmentally sustainable.

The works would include scaffolding being erected along the building, while plumbing and electrical works would also take place alongside composite re-cladding and brick cladding.

The contractor said it will also install silencers to reduce noise emissions, while tools will also be fitted with acoustic covers for the same purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works would take place on weekdays, between 8am and 5pm, and potentially on weekends if “arranged by request”.

The council’s planning department will assess the plans and a decision on the scheme is due at a later date.