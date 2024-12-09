Empty property premium to be introduced by Bolsover District Council

Bolsover District Council is introducing a long term empty property premium to bring empty homes back into use and occupation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premium was approved at a Council meeting on Wednesday 4 December and is seen to act as an incentive to owners to bring their property back into use.

The premium, which will come into force from April 2026, will add an extra charge to the council tax of long term empty properties as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empty for 1 year but less than 5 years - 200% (standard council tax charge plus 100%). Empty for 5 years but less than 10 years - 300% (standard council tax charge plus 200%). Empty for at least 10 years, 400% (standard council tax charge plus 300%).

Pictured is an example of a previously empty property

It will apply to the property rather than the circumstances of the council taxpayer, so a change of ownership will not affect the premium.

There are a number of exemptions from the long term empty home premium, such as, it cannot be applied to homes that are empty due to the occupant living in armed forces accommodation for job related purposes, or to annexes being used as part of a main property.

Government data from the Action on Empty Homes (October 2023) shows that Bolsover District had 716 long term empty homes in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillor Clive Moesby said, “Long term empty properties are a wasted resource and bringing them back into use has long been a priority for us.

“It has a number of benefits for our residents and businesses none more so than improving a neighbourhood and its environment and reducing anti-social behaviour.

“We know there is a national housing shortage, so I am delighted that this new premium was agreed as this will hopefully be the push that some landlords and owners need to get their property back into use.”