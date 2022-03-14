The Maxus eDeliver 9 van is being used by plumbers in the housing repairs team.

It is one of the first batch of electric vehicles as the council begins to phase out its older, diesel vehicles.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “We are excited to be moving forward with replacing the council’s vehicles with EVs.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, stood, right, with the van and some of Mansfield Council's fleet crew.

“It is a major investment, but makes sense in economic terms and cutting carbon emissions.

“Getting more than 100 miles on the road for less than the cost of three pints of milk has to be a good move.

“We hope this will be part of a wider roll-out of EVs in the council fleet.”

The new van is expected to do about 130 miles on a single battery charge, which will cost about £1.50 – estimated to be a tenth of the cost of using diesel.