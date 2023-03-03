‘Don’t lose your vote’: voters reminded of new photo ID rule for May elections
People in Ashfield wanting to take part in May’s local elections have been reminded about new identification laws.
Anyone going to vote in the May 4 poll must bring a valid form of photographic identification.
Some Ashfield Council members say they are worried a large number of local people will be denied a vote because they are not aware of the change or do not have a regular form of ID.
Suitable ID includes passports, driving licences, local travel cards like bus passes, a ‘Proof of Age Standards Scheme’ card or other Government-issued documents – but anyone without identification will not be allowed to vote.
The change is part of the Government’s Election Act, which Whitehall hopes will reduce the potential for voter fraud.
Ashfield Council says it plans to ensure residents can easily find other schemes on offer if they do not currently own a valid form of ID.
A free voter authority certificate can be obtained on the Government’s website, in person at a council or by posting a printed form to their local authority.
Voters will need to provide their name, address, date of birth, national insurance number and a photograph, provided they are already registered to vote.
These will then act as a valid form of identification.
Voters have until April 25 to apply for this certificate in order to use it in May’s election.
However, if this deadline is missed, voters can apply to their council for a temporary voter authority certificate.
This requires the same information as the permanent certificate alongside the name of the local authority and the date of the election.
This is only valid for one specific election date and also requires the signature of a council electoral registration officer.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, told the latest full council meeting: “We are able to signpost members of the public to get a free voter authority certificate, but they must be registered to vote before applying for the certificate. They can do it online, or by filling out a paper application and bringing it to the council.
“The deadline is 5pm on April 25 and, after that, they can still apply for the temporary one for the May 4 election, but that will only be valid on the date of the specific election.”