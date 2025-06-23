“DOGE Efficiency Review must not mean cuts to vital services”

At the first meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council’s new Reform UK-led Cabinet, the Conservative opposition issued a clear warning that the new administration must protect frontline services or expect to be held to account.

Cllr Stuart Bestwick, Conservative Finance Spokesman and County Councillor for Newstead, delivered a detailed challenge to the new administration’s flagship “Efficiency Review” — questioning whether its headline promises would come at the cost of transparency, oversight, and cuts to key public services.

A major focus of his concerns was the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a national initiative being piloted in Kent and expected to arrive in Nottinghamshire following the approval of the Cabinet report. While billed as a bold new way to cut waste and improve delivery, DOGE has so far provided little detail — and raised big questions.

“Reforms DOGE review must not become a backdoor for cutting key services like libraries, youth provision, bus routes, or our £72 million highways programme,” said Cllr Bestwick. “We’re calling on the Reform Cabinet to commit, now and in public, that these essential services are safe from the axe.”

Cllr Stuart Bestwick pictured speaking during the Cabinet meeting.

Cllr Bestwick was keen to understand what relevant experience DOGE brings in running or reviewing local government services, and whether external consultants will be held to the same standards of transparency and scrutiny as elected members.

“We need a clear explanation of who DOGE are, how they’ll work, and what protections will be in place for public data. Residents deserve more than buzzwords — they deserve accountability.”

During the meeting he also raised concerns about the Cabinet’s use of the phrase “invest to save” — drawing comparisons with the Mansfield hotel deal, where a similar justification was used for an investment that ended up costing local taxpayers millions with little return.

“This is about learning from past mistakes. ‘Invest to save’ must not become cover for risky, speculative projects. We want specifics: what’s being invested in, how success will be measured, and who will be accountable if it goes wrong.”

Conservative Group Leader Cllr Sam Smith alongside newly appointed spokesman for Finance Cllr Stuart Bestwick.

In his closing statements Cllr Bestwick made clear that services such as libraries, youth services, protected bus routes and highways should be considered untouchable, and that any decisions must be brought back to Full Council or the relevant committee for approval.

“These should not be considered as optional extras — they are the foundation of what local government delivers. The previous Conservative administration worked hard to protect and invest in these services. We expect the same commitment from Reform — and we’ll be watching closely.”

The Conservative Group confirmed it will continue to act as a strong and constructive opposition, supporting genuine efficiency but refusing to accept cuts dressed up as reform.

“This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet — it’s about real people and real communities. We’ll scrutinise every pound and every proposal. Nottinghamshire deserves no less.”