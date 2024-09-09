Discover Ashfield Awards 2024 – now open

The annual Discover Ashfield Awards are now open and accepting nominations until 20 October 2024.

The awards, now in their fifth year, celebrate the fantastic people, organisations and businesses within Ashfield and their achievements over the past 12 months. Every year the awards have grown and this year there are 20 categories up for grabs with several new additions to recognise the work of local businesses and industry in the District.

The full details of each category and how to nominate can be found on the Council’s website www.ashfield.gov.uk/discover-ashfield-awards-2024, for the following awards:

- Very Important Volunteer

Cllr Dale Grounds and Cllr Jason Zadrozny with winners the the Discover Ashfield Awards 2023

- Young Shining Star

- Outstanding Organisation

- Phenomenal Project

- Community Champion

- Superhero

- Places to Visit

- Green Ashfield

- Business of the Year

- Best Business Start-up of the Year

- Entrepreneur of the Year

- Young Entrepreneur of the Year

- Best High Street Business

- Business Data Leader

- Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) Provider Award

- The Graduate Retention Provider Award

- The Digital Skills Provider Award

- The Life Skills Provider Award

- The Outstanding Partner Award

- Great Design Award

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said “The Discover Ashfield Awards are our chance to really give back to the people, community groups, and businesses that make Ashfield such a wonderful place to live, work, visit, learn, and stay. These awards started with just four categories so it is testament to the popularity of them, that they have now grown to 20 categories. Make sure you get your nominations in and lets make these awards the best yet.”

Chair of Discover Ashfield, Martin Rigley OBE expressed “We are really keen to recognise some outstanding businesses this year and I am so excited to see what nominations come through. The people of Ashfield truly are amazing, and the Awards are one of my favourite parts about being involved with Discover Ashfield!”