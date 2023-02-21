‘Detrimental’ plans to turn Ashfield hotel into HMO refused by council

Ashfield Council’s planning department has turned down the plans for the Central Hotel, on Station Road, Sutton, after concerns were raised.

Applicant Savage Properties had planned to turn the 15-room hotel into a 17-bed HMO before discussions with the authority reduced the number of rooms to 14.

However, when the plans were submitted, numerous concerns were raised about the impact of the proposed conversion, including fears of noise, disturbance, security and anti-social behaviour, as well as parking, the loss of the hotel, potential drug use and crime, the reduced value of existing properties and the impact on schools and GPs.

Coun David Hennigan outside the building.

One letter in support commented on a shortage of good-quality rented accommodation in the area and called for support for responsible landlords.

Documents submitted by the applicant confirmed each occupant would have had their own en-suite bathrooms, retained from existing hotel rooms.

A cycle rack would have been installed, while an outbuilding would have been turned into two rooms with en suites and a kitchen area.

The building would have been “maintained to a high standard” with annual inspections, the applicant said, alongside a monthly window cleaner and a fortnightly internal cleaner, with rooms “only let to working professionals”.

However, the authority’s planning department agreed with the concerns raised and rejected the application.

A report said: “The proposed development would have a significant impact on future occupiers. No outdoor amenity space is provided for residents and a number of room sizes fall below space standards.

“It is considered the scale of the use of the premises will significantly increase with permanent occupation of the units. This would result in a large number of people sharing facilities, and accessing the property.

“Associated social gatherings will result in increased comings and goings, noise and disturbance to the detriment of neighbouring residents.”

The refusal has been welcomed by Coun David Hennigan, Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, who said: “I’m pleased this application has been refused.

