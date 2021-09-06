Latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, for the week beginning Monday, August 30:

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

24 Denby Drive, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, pitched roof to existing front extension and new render;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ginger Giraffe Micropub in Underwood is seeking planning permission to add a kitchen.

Raintree, New Mill Lane, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension, porch to front, alteration of rear conservatory;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: External wall stone cleaning and repointing works;

9 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to tree.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

Land to the rear of Bleak Hills Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of former agricultural building. Approved;

51 Loxley Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

The Coal Authority, 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Works to sycamore and group of conifers. Conditional permission;

33-35 Litton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Boundary wall. Conditional permission;

1 Studland Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

15 Douglas Road, Forest Town: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

22 Pinewood Drive, Mansfield: Two-storey front and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

White Hart Street/Midworth Street, Mansfield: Temporary car park. Conditional permission;

38 Woodland Road, Forest Town: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 164 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Dwelling. Refused;

Jewsons, Oxford Street, Mansfield: Warehouse and associated yard works. Conditional permission;

6 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to four trees. Conditional permission;

27 Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition of car repair garage and erection of four residential dwellings. Conditional permission;

Forest Country Park, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Change of use of touring caravan storage area to five pitches for static caravans. Conditional permission.

Micropub plans kitchen

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

3 Mansfield Road, Underwood: Remove existing roof, rise external walls, formation of attic-type roof accommodation with additional off-road parking;

93A Mansfield Road, Selston: Stable;

Western Power Distribution, 1 Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite: Replace existing metal roof with new insulated metal standing seam roof;

108 Mansfield Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension;

Land off The Avenue, Sutton: Two residential units each with single garage;

9 Main Street, Kirkby: Front, double-storey extension;

Ginger Giraffe Micropub And Gin Bar, The Old Bus Depot, 15 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Add kitchen to existing micro pub;

St Andrew’s CE Primary School, Mansfield Road, Skegby: Courtyard infill extension to provide two classrooms.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Silver Maize, Kirkby Lane, Pinxton: Single-storey extension to rear, rendering of existing bungalow and replacement garage. Conditional permission;

Unit 1, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton: Hazardous substances application for storage of aerosol dispensers. Approved;

11 Nursery Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

36 Whitehead Lane, Sutton: Single-storey extension to rear. Prior approval not required.

Coffee shop plan for former pub

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Change of use to drive-thru coffee shop, part demolition of single storey extensions, addition of drive-thru window and drive-thru lane, fascia sign, totem pole sign, two directional signs, two menu boards;

2 Dale Close, Langwith: Demolish existing single-storey side extension and construct side, two-storey extension;

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Keepers Corner, Keepers Corner Road, Stony Houghton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Hall Farm, Rowthorne Lane, Rowthorne: Removal of 295m of hedge. Hedgerow retention notice not served;

101 Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Extension to rear and alterations. Conditional permission;

Radius Systems, storage land, High View Road, South Normanton: Building with one fully open end to allow the operators to perform the unpacking and repacking in a sheltered place. Conditional permission;

6 Arcadia Avenue, Shirebrook: Recreation room. Conditional permission;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Boundary wall to front of property. Conditional permission.

Dental practice bid for house

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

44 Kings Meadow, Rainworth: Timber garden building/annexe, removal of existing concrete sectional garage, erection of timber boundary fence between numbers;

67 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: First-floor side extension over garage including roof and window alterations;

1 Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Change of use from residential dwelling to dental practice and erect single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory;

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

2 Maid Marion Drive, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension; Prior approval not required;

Telecommunications Mast, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: Eighteen-metre monopole; Prior approval required and refused;

James Prior House, 2 Main Street, Blidworth: Single-storey rear extension and alterations; Approved;

2 Forestry Holdings, Kings Clipstone: Garden building for use a home gym. Approved;

Land to rear of The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Use land as a residential garden. Approved;

Rainworth House, 1 Warsop Lane, Rainworth: Removal of rear conservatory and erection of single-storey extension and roof alteration to the infilled section between the main house and the detached outbuilding. Approved;

1 East Mill View, Belle Eau Park, Bilsthorpe: Change from residential to office and laboratory use. Approved;

Sherwood House, Dale Lane, Blidworth: Demolition of existing Sherwood House and erection of seven dwellings. Approved.

Green light for extensions

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

17 Barbers Wood Close, Ravenshead: New build garage and alterations to existing dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Lord Byron House, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: First-floor extension. Withdrawn;

22 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Convert existing part-single-storey/part-two-storey dwelling to two-storey dwelling. Conditional permission;

2 Chaworth Close, Linby: Single-storey entrance porch to side, single storey garden room to rear and conversion of garage into habitable room. Conditional permission;

11 Skylark Close, Ravenshead: Single-storey front and side extensions linking to garage conversion with room in roof. Conditional permission.