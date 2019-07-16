Decision into ‘controversial’ 325-home plan in Ashfield ‘expected in six to eight weeks’

A decision on whether more than 300 homes will be built on greenbelt land in Skegby is expected “in six to eight weeks” following a four-day inquiry into the plans.

Councillors and residents have opposed the proposed development, on Beck Lane near the Fox and Crown pub, due to its impact on the “already gridlocked” conditions on nearby roads.

Councillor Melanie Darrington and Coun Jason Zadrozny at the Beck Lane site.

The application was blocked by the council’s planning committee last year but developers Lovel Developments appealed to the minister of housing to overturn the decision.

This led to the inquiry, which was held to give residents the opportunity to express their views on the plans.

It saw members including Skegby’s Councillor Melanie Darrington, speak at length about why they believe the development would be a “disaster” for the area.

Coun Darrington said: “Any development here would be a disaster for Skegby. What we are talking about is an isolated development - in an area already gridlocked with local schools full to bursting.

“It’s clear that developers hired an expensive legal team who were over aggressive.

“They knew nothing about Skegby and that showed when they claimed residents should just jump on their bikes to get to Mansfield Railway Station.

“I challenged their barrister to meet me at the Fox and Crown and cycle to Mansfield that night. I wanted her to realise how preposterous her comments were.

“Unsurprisingly she refused and didn’t know where the pub was.

“I said we’d fight tooth and nail against it and we’ve done everything we can.

“It’s now in the lap of the gods but we are confident that we have made the best possible case to turn down the potential developers.

“The application ticks one box - that being the bank balances of developers.”

A spokesman for the planning inspectorate said: “Following an appeal against refusal of planning permission for this development, an inspector held an inquiry lasting four days.

“During the course of the inquiry the inspector heard evidence from all parties to the appeal.

“The inspector is now considering the evidence together with planning policies, guidance and legislation and will make his decision on or before September 2.”