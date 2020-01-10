Decision delayed on four permanent traveller sites in Mansfield

A decision on whether to move forward with four permanent sites for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople in Mansfield has been delayed.

Councillors were due to debate the plans at the upcoming full council meeting on January 22, but the vote has been postponed after the plans had to be reviewed by the council’s overview and scrutiny committee.

Travellers have been evicted by Mansfield District Council on numerous sites over the past two years.

A council spokeswoman told the Chad that there are details in the report that had not been reviewed by the committee, meaning it will have to be viewed again before it can be put before councillors.

Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration at the council, said: “The council has a requirement to make adequate and appropriate provision for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople as part of its local plan and housing strategies.

“Government policy specifies that local authorities must identify and update each year a five-year supply of deliverable sites for gypsies and travellers.

“We have undertaken extensive assessments into available land and the criteria we have to meet for these sites to make them deliverable.”

The traveller site on Common Lane.

Four sites, including three in Mansfield Woodhouse, have been recommended from an initial pool of more than 100 sites, based on national planning requirements and criteria.

The recommended sites are Ley Lane – a safeguarded site for travelling showpeople; Longster Lane – a permanent site for travelling showpeople; Common Lane – transit site for gypsies and travellers; and Priory Road – a permanent site for gypsies and travellers.

The Common Lane site, on land owned by the council and rented out on the edge of Mansfield Woodhouse, would be for up to 10 pitches (20 caravans).

The Priory Road site, in Mansfield Woodhouse, currently council-owned land adjacent to allotments, would be for six permanent pitches and two pitches for visitors. This consists of one static caravan, touring caravan, amenity block and amenity space.

The Longster Lane site.

The Ley Lane site in Mansfield Woodhouse is privately owned and already in use as a permanent site for travelling showpeople, and the council will negotiate to maintain this.

The Longster Lane site between Sookholme and Warsop Vale, a disused electricity sub station with a current planning application, would be used as a permanent site for travelling showpeople, accommodating up to six caravans.

If the council approves the recommendations, the plans will undergo a further stage of public consultation.

Proposed traveller sites, greenfield land off Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse