Decades of grime removed from Mansfield memorial in clean-up scheme

Decades of grime and organic matter have been removed from Mansfield’s Bentinck Memorial as part of a townscaping heritage scheme.

The project, which is being overseen by Mansfield District Council, was launched in September with a free gutter clean to properties in Market Place, which has also now moved onto the busy Leeming Street.

Mansfield's Bentinck Memorial getting a clean up in Market Square.

As well as improvements to the town centre landscape, the heritage project is offering grants for conservation work to properties on Leeming Street, in Market Place and in parts of Stockwell Gate.

The Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project, which has been backed by the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, will run until February 2024 – when it is expected that more than £1.4 million will have been invested in our historic centre.

Martyn Saxton, head of regeneration and planning at the council, said: "This project aligns with the council's wider priority to promote Mansfield as a destination and will make a significant difference to fabric or our most historic buildings in the town centre.

"It is also giving training opportunities for people to learn conservation skills which is in line with the council priority to promote aspiration and encourage people here to learn new skills.

"We would encourage property owners within the Mansfield Market Place conservation area to get in touch to find out if are eligible for a grant."

To find out more about the townscape scheme, or to express your interest, visit mansfield.gov.uk/townscapeheritage.

