County council plans £3m upgrade of Mansfield office

The review was confirmed earlier this year and is assessing the authority’s ‘Investing in Nottinghamshire’ scheme, aimed at improving the council’s estate.

Within those plans is a new, flagship £14.7m office block at the upcoming Top Wighay Farm development, near Linby, as well as upgrades to County Hall and facilities in Mansfield and Worksop.

However, concerns were raised in July over the plans, particularly given the authority’s planned move to a hybrid working model.

Meadow House, on Littleworth, Mansfield.

The new model, reflecting changes to the workforce during the pandemic, will lead to more staff splitting their time between a home and office environment.

Opposition members fear ‘money could be wasted’ by investing in new offices, but the council has insisted its review will plan ‘25 years into the future’.

Coun Keith Girling, economic development and asset management committee chairman , said: “We’re doing the review because we understand people might not want to go back to how it was before Covid.

“We’re looking at how we’re doing the hybrid system, but we have got to look not just for now, but 25 years into the future.

“It’s not going to be precise, but it’s going to be as accurate as we can get it, to ensure the staff who work for this council can function properly, and in appropriate accommodation.”

The ‘Investing in Nottinghamshire’ scheme was unveiled before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Top Wighay Farm building, the council said last year, would set a ‘new benchmark’ in environmental sustainability.

It would be supported by a new building near the council’s County Hall headquarters.

The plans also feature £3m improvements to Meadow House, Littleworth, Mansfield, and a £2.75m investment in new office facilities in Bassetlaw.

A council spokesman said: “Earlier this year, outline planning consent was granted for the [Top Wighay] site.

“We are currently progressing the procurement of a developer for the residential element of the planned new village and continue to look at proposals for developing a new office building at the site.

“We expect there to be more to update on, in time for the EDAM committee due on November 2.”