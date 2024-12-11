County council buildings’ programme set to move to next stage to bring long-term savings

The latest package of measures to bring more front-line council services into cost-effective, energy saving buildings are set to get the go-ahead next week (Thursday 19 December).

Ambitious plans include achieving savings for the taxpayer by reducing the overall number of offices, creating more carbon-neutral buildings, generating income by leasing space and co-locating with other public organisations.

An investment worth £7.4 million is due to be approved at next week’s full cabinet meeting to help move these major plans to the next stage. These include:

· In light of recent national policy announcements, the appointment of a specialist commercial agent is set to bring further expertise to the business case for the future use of County Hall, the council’s current HQ.

Nottinghamshire County Council's new Oak House headquarters.

· Due to the high costs to run and maintain, the aging annex building on the County Hall site is earmarked for demolition to save money and help increase the land value of the site in the long-term. Early feasibility work estimates this would cost approximately £2.5 million.

· With the planned departure from County Hall in 2025, many council staff are due to relocate to the nearby Trent Bridge House in West Bridgford. Essential works to this building are required, with initial costs estimated to be around £500,000.

· Oak House is the council’s new low carbon, all-electric office and aims to bring more jobs, skills and investment into the Hucknall area.

Despite the spate of recent storms and heavy rainfall, the building is still currently on track to be completed by spring 2025.

This has meant more extensive and complex groundwork than planned, and, with inflation, an additional £888,000 is needed to complete the project.

The new office is being designed, project and cost-managed by Arc Partnership and delivered through its construction partner, Morgan Sindall Construction.

A target of 86 per cent of local spend has been set for the project and associated infrastructure works, with sub-contractors and tradespeople located within 20 miles of the site.

One of the many local firms working on the project include R&R Joinery Services Limited, based in Hucknall. It has installed all internal joinery on the building – including fire rated doors, kitchenette tea points and final fixtures and equipment.

Richard Allen, managing director, describes how the company is delighted to be working on the project and is helping it grow. He said:

“Our two owners were born and raised in Hucknall, so the opportunity to be part of this project, providing a great new workspace for Nottinghamshire County Council has been fantastic.

“This project is our first with Morgan Sindall, which has expanded our client base and will allow us to grow and take on an apprentice in the coming six months.”

Oakfield Construction is a family-owned firm based just over two miles away near Eastwood, which also worked on the project.

Carl Tyson, project manager, says the company was proud to have contributed to such an important local project. He said:

“We were involved in the Oak House project for around seven months and, as a result, we were able to bring on a new machine driver, and two of our apprentices also gained experience working on the site.

“During this time, we worked on the footings, drainage, ducting, footpaths, edgings and various other aspects of the project.”

Other major building and office plans which are set to bring best value to residents include:

· A contribution worth £3.5 million towards the new hub planned by Mansfield District Council in the town centre. This hub is planned to be new home to some of the county council's key services

Early work continues on the energy-efficient contact centre and office building in Worksop to help provide a fit-for-purpose environment for parents and children. The work is expected to be completed in early 2026. Council Leader, Councillor Sam Smith, said:

“We are an ambitious council, and this additional investment is all part of our wider plan to prioritise delivering services rather than just running expensive buildings.”

Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, added:

“This programme focuses on improving our buildings which offer front-line services such as contact points which are used by parents and young children, including looked-after children.

“These buildings are now old and far from ideal, which we are having to regularly address, so we need to put this right.

“This programme is already providing lucrative refurbishment and building contracts for local subcontractors which is benefitting the local economy.”