Councillors to debate Council Tax rise in Shirebrook and Pleasley

Members of Bolsover Council’s audit and corporate overview scrutiny committee will meet on Thursday, November 25, and discuss the potential increase among other issues.

The authority is considering three possible increases in the coming year – 1 per cent, which would mean an extra £1.86 annually for a band D property, 1.99 per cent, with an annual increase of £3.71, and 2.68 per cent, with an increase of £5.

The council estimates the proposed changes would mean extra revenue of £41,548, £82,956 and £111,991 respectively.

A report into Bolsover Council’s rates showed if the authority raised Council Tax by the maximum amount allowed each year it would raise an extra £447,964 by 2025/26.

