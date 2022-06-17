Councillors say fight for adult day centres is about morals rather an politics

Coun Sandra Peake put forward a motion to Bolsover Council calling for the authority to fully support ‘the retention of adult social care day centres in the district for the benefit of our most vulnerable residents, their carers and families’.

The Labour member for Langwith’s daughter has learning difficulties and attends the Carter Lane day centre, in Shirebrook.

She was moved to set up an online petition when Derbyshire Council’s Conservative leadership announced it was considering closing all three day centres in Bolsover district, along with five other facilities countywide.

The centre is based on Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

She called for Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader, to write to Coun Barry Lewis, county council leader, and Coun Natalie Hoy, county council cabinet member for adult social care and a district councillor, for confirmation the day centres at Shirebrook, Whitwell and Bolsover would ‘remain open for service users and the most vulnerable in our communities’.

The meeting was not attended by Coun Hoy, or either of her two fellow Tory district councillors.

Coun Duncan McGregor, deputy district council leader, said the Conservative-controlled county council had a ‘regime that wants to shed the responsibility to the private sector’.

Coun Alan Bailey said: “There shouldn’t be any politics in this, because what is happening is wrong and if we don’t fight it it’s going to be one thing after another and before we know it we’re going to lose the lot.”

Coun Andrew Joesbury, member for South Normanton East, said he feared their pleas to the county council were ‘falling upon deaf ears’.

He said: “All they ever think about is closing things down.

“The services they provide now are really appalling.

“If we don’t say anything, nothing will ever get done.

“If you fight there’s a chance of winning, if you don’t fight you will always lose, so I think we need to fight for this.”

All members present voted in favour of the motion.

The county council is holding a consultation until June 19 over the future of the day centres – to take part, visit derbyshire.gov.uk/learningdisabilityredesign