Councillor honours friend who made an “eternal impact” on his life

Ashfield Council’s former chairman has remembered his friend “who lit up a room with laughter and happiness”.

Councillor Dale Grounds, while Chairman for Ashfield District Council last year, raised £4,000 through well-supported charity events for his two chosen charities. The money has now been donated to the charities and the Council has thanked all those who supported and attended the events throughout the year.

Councillor Grounds presented £2,000 to Enlighten the Shadows in memory of Sean Lynk. The charity supports men with depression and anxiety in a bid to stop male suicide.

He has also presented £2,000 to Ducklings, Nottingham’s Children’s Hospital School which supports children and young people who cannot attend school due to ill health. Councillor Grounds often surprises the children when he arrives dressed as action hero Spiderman.

Enlighten the Shadows Founder Rory Green, Lee Giles, Councillor Dale Grounds and Stephen Rose

While presenting the cheque to Enlighten the Shadows, Councillor Grounds said: “This charity aims to help men with their depression and anxiety, to end male suicide, which is increasing at an alarming rate. The reason I have chosen this charity is because it is currently supporting the family of a good friend of mine, Sean Lynk.

“I first met Sean standing at the bar at the Doghouse, I didn’t know him at the time, but he gave me a massive slap on my shoulder and thanked me for looking after his mum; after I’d stepped in to help the company Sean’s mum worked at with issues relating to shoplifting.

“Sean bought me a drink and we instantly clicked and became good friends. I’ll forever remember Sean as being the one who lit up a room with laughter and happiness.

“Despite not knowing Sean for a long time, he was one of the greatest men I have ever met, and he has made an eternal impact on my life. I truly believe in the work that Enlighten the Shadows is doing.

“If even one man, and one family, is saved from the pain that is felt by too many, then Enlighten the Shadows is succeeding in its battle against male suicide.”

Enlighten the Shadows was started as a podcast in 2020 and it was registered officially as a charity in July this year. Now it has online support groups, in-person chats, and a football group.

It is supported by Mansfield Football Club, and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and is forming links with the police.

Enlighten the Shadows Founder Rory Green said: “Firstly I want to say a massive thank you to Councillor Dale Grounds for the unbelievable amount of work he has put in for Ducklings and Enlighten the Shadows.

“The money will be used for the ground rent on the building. This building is so important as it’s a safe space for one-to-one chats and work such as podcasts.

“It’s a big asset for the charity but also a big expenditure. This donation alone gives us the headspace to not worry about rent for the next three to four months as it’s a big outgoing.”