Council “well-positioned for future devolution possibilities” following LGA Corporate Peer Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows the publication of findings from a comprehensive Local Government Association (LGA) Corporate Peer Challenge.

The review, which took place over three days in October last year, looked in detail at how the council works as an organisation. The peer challenge was undertaken by a team of officer and member peers from authorities across the country and was informed by more than 60 interviews with elected members, staff, partner organisations, and other key stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although not an inspection of the council, several observations and suggestions have been translated into six recommendations. These are addressed in the council’s action plan, and this was formally endorsed by Cabinet yesterday (22 April).

Civic Centre

Adam Hill, Mansfield District Council’s Chief Executive, said: “The Corporate Peer Challenge has provided an invaluable opportunity to benchmark our performance as an organisation, applying an independent perspective from a highly experienced peer team on what we do well and where there are opportunities to strengthen our approach.

“The outcomes from the review and recommendations will be viewed as learning points and, when addressed, will make the authority more effective in its operation and improve the offer to our residents.

“While recognising the council’s openness and willingness to collaborate and the excellent work we do with the Place Board to create a strong vision and place offer in the district, the recommendations identify areas where we need to strengthen our efforts. These will be our focus over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to get to work, addressing areas of improvement as quickly as possible. We have an action plan that’s now been formally endorsed by the executive, meaning we can get on with the tasks at hand.”

The Corporate Peer Challenge usually takes place every four years and spans across five core themes: local priorities and outcomes; organisational and place leadership; governance and culture; financial planning and management; and capacity for improvement.

The LGA peer team found that the council is engaged with and well respected by external partners, which positions the council well for future devolution possibilities. The council’s contribution to wider place leadership is also strong, valued, respected, and demonstrates cohesion between private and public partners.

The team also found that there was a clear understanding and grasp at the council of the financial challenges ahead, and there are emerging plans to address these challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of recommendations were also highlighted, including agreeing on financial plans to address current and future challenges, maximising collective leadership opportunities, prioritising key projects and creating stronger visibility, and considering wider opportunities within the East Midlands region.

The team also recommended that the overview and scrutiny function be maximised, and the authority should build and sustain capacity to deliver its wider corporate ambitions.