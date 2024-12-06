Council welcomes new term for Mansfield BID

Businesses in Mansfield town centre have voted overwhelmingly to renew the work of Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years.

The ballot for another term saw an overall majority of 91% of BID members both by ratable value and number of businesses voting.

Mansfield District Council has supported a close and long term relationship with BID which was founded in 2010 with the sole focus of carrying out initiatives that support town centre businesses and their staff.

In the past year it has organised Party in the Market, Armed Forces Day and the upcoming Festive Fun Day events which have helped to see footfall figures for the town centre achieve near pre-pandemic levels.

Among the aspirations of the BID over the next five years are:

• The expansion of street cleaning.

• The development of the nighttime economy and supporting licensed venues.

• Supporting initiatives to address homelessness.

• Tackling anti-social behaviour.

• Responding to the challenges of empty premises.

• Raising the town centre’s profile via marketing and events.

• Promoting shops and supporting the growth of independent retailers.

• Promoting the Discover Mansfield app.

• Boosting and supporting cultural venues.

Jay Rowlinson, BID Chief Executive, said: “The BID Team and Directors would like to thank the overwhelming number of businesses that voted and for recognising and supporting the work Mansfield BID does for the town centre. There was an excellent turnout, and it was our most successful ‘yes’ vote to date.

“In these very difficult times for town centre businesses, retail and hospitality, we will work hard to continue to fully support and assist them in all ways possible and will continue to be their collective voice for the town centre.

“We very much look forward to working with the Council and our partners in the future as we take Mansfield town centre forwards.”

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams said: “We are delighted that businesses have endorsed the work of Mansfield BID so convincingly and I congratulate Jay Rowlinson and his team on the result.

“Working closely with the BID and other partners has been crucial in the council’s vision for the vibrant and welcoming town centre.

“We have a fantastic mix of independent retailers and High Street chains along with wonderful heritage in Mansfield, but we also recognise that we need to constantly strive for improvement.

“Covid had a massive impact on footfall, effectively halving the number of visitors to the town. By 2023/24 it had recovered to 5.9 million visitors a year, and it has increased by 22% in the past 18 months.

“We are confident that this figure will continue to grow, working together with the BID and supported by an exciting events programme in the year ahead as part of the council’s Destination Mansfield strategy.

“Longer term projects including new housing in the White Hart Street redevelopment and the re-purposing of the former Beales building as a community and civic hub will significantly boost footfall and the town centre’s overall attractiveness to commercial partners.

“There are other improvements planned as part of the Town Centre Masterplan and also really positive crime cutting projects in partnership with BID and the police, and organisations such as Switch Up.

“All these, we anticipate, should help to drive the inward investment the town centre needs to thrive and grow.”