Council updates strategy to guide Mansfield to caring, confident and prosperous future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Towards 2030: A Strategy for Mansfield, is the council’s tactical response to the changes experienced in past recent years and how to meet the challenges facing the district in the future.

The revised policy was considered by the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday 18 March). Councillors now have up to six weeks to consider the document before a decision by the Mayor and its adoption by the Full Council at the Annual Meeting in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy is focused on five themes: communities, the district, the economy, the environment, and the council, under an overall goal - to be an ambitious, caring and confident district where everyone can prosper.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams

Its main ambitions are:

· Supporting communities to live safe, healthy and happy lives;

· That communities benefit from employment opportunities, skills development and investment;

· Protecting communities with measures to tackle the impact of climate change;

Mansfield District Council CEO Adam Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· For communities to benefit from a resilient, financially sound and well run council that works with partners;

· To present the district as a great place to live, work and visit and to promote community pride.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We have seen many changes in the district since the last corporate plan was adopted – not least the effects of a global pandemic and ensuing challenges of higher inflation on the cost of living.

“There has also been more positive changes such as the significant successful bids for government levelling up funding to help regenerate this district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such it was necessary to look at the council’s overall strategy again to take account of the shifts in the economic environment, and ensure that the council is addressing the most urgent local needs in a financially resilient position.

“This strategy builds on the many successes we have seen in this district in the first half of this decade so that we can face the future with renewed drive and optimism.”

Council CEO Adam Hill added: “We can only achieve our ambitions and priorities through greater integration of services and through effective and productive partnerships and the pooling of resources.

“This strategy will be the driving force for our services and I will be ensuring that both the Cabinet and senior management team at the council keep track of how well we are delivering on it.”

Among specific ambitions it sets out are: