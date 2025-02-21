Council to launch new Facebook page

Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates

Bolsover District Council is launching a new Facebook page to help keep its local communities informed and up to date with the latest news.

When Councillor Jane Yates took up the position of Council Leader on 29 January 2025, she announced that she wanted to review how the Council communicated with the public using social media.

The page will be available from Monday 24 February and will give an overview of their latest news, together with events and campaigns they are running and project updates they are involved in. It will also feature Bolsover TV videos, photographs from recent events and any updates to services.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates said, “We have many good and well-used platforms such as Bolsover TV, InTouch and our website, but I wanted to look at how we communicated with our residents and increase our social media presence.

“I have met with the relevant team and agreed to establish the new Facebook page for the authority where we can post council news, community information, promote our services and also share information from other organisations.

“It will allow us to provide our communities with information quickly and easily and will prove more appealing to lots of people, especially those who don’t traditionally tend to read newspapers or listen to local radio.”

The Facebook page is in addition to their existing YouTube, X, BlueSky and Instagram sites that have been running for a while.