Council to discuss where new homes will be built to meet housing shortage

Gedling Council is due to discuss its five-year supply on Wednesday, January 12, after publishing its latest report in December.

This includes where homes will be built up to March 2026.

The need for the five-year period is 2,315 homes, but the council has to provide a 20 per cent buffer, which increases the target to 2,778 homes.

Areas where new homes have already been allocated include the edge of Hucknall, with 521 homes identified in the local plan in places such as Top Wighay Farm, north of Papplewick Lane and Hayden Lane.

Other areas include Ravenshead.

Currently, the council’s estimations show an oversupply of 735 homes.

The five-year housing supply document will be noted and discussed at a council planning meeting on Wednesday, January 12.