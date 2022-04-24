Mansfield Council has announced it has started making payments to the first of 53,000 eligible households across the district.

Households living in Band A, B, C and D properties are eligible for a £150 rebate on the council tax as part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s attempt to combat the cost-of-living crisis, which has seen nearly all household bills – energy, fuel, food, council tax – increase, alongside a rise in National Insurance imposed by Mr Sunak.

The council made the first round of payments on Friday, with the money set to reach those bank accounts from April 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council Tax rebates have started to be paid.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council is pleased to be among the first few councils in Nottinghamshire to have started the payment process.

“The council is aiming to process a further 25,000 payments by the end of next week to those who pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit.

“The payments should reach accounts a few days afterwards, although it may take slightly longer due to the bank holiday on May 2.”

Anyone who pays by Direct Debit, but does not receive their payment by Friday, May 6, should complete a form which will be published on the council’s website nearer the time.

Those who need to complete the form include:

People who recently set up a new Direct Debit to come out of their account after the 15th of the month; Those whose names are not the same on their bank account and Council Tax bill – it is a government requirement for the names to match; People that do not pay their Council Tax by direct debit, as the council does not hold payment information for them; Those who want their Energy Rebate to be used to reduce their Council Tax bill.

For eligible households not wanting payment into their bank account, the council will instead offer a £150 credit on the Council Tax account.