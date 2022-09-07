Council spends £700k on affordable homes in Glapwell to meet critical housing need

Bolsover Council has agreed to buy four two-bedroom semi-detached houses and two three-bedroom semi-detached homes at the Glapwell Nurseries site from developer Meadowview Homes.

The combined purchases set the authority back £696,000, excluding fees and stamp duty.

However, Coun Clive Moesby, portfolio holder for finance and Labour member for Blackwell, pointed out in a meeting of the council’s executive that, while he recognised the need for more affordable housing, the sum had not been budgeted for within the capital programme, or housing revenue account.

The development site is off Glapwell Lane.

He raised concerns that the consequence of making such a purchase without budgeting for it could affect the council’s 30-year business plan.

Coun Duncan McGregor, deputy leader, said he saw the purchase as an ‘opportunity’, stating: “There are a lot of people waiting for accommodation, it’s sorely needed to be quite honest.”

Coun Sandra Peake, housing portfolio holder and member for Langwith, said the council could not predict what would happen in the future, and things could change in the next 15 years.

She siad: “I think we have got to think about the here and now, our waiting lists are getting longer and longer.”