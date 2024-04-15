Council sees increase in online usage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14,028 forms were completed in 2023/24 compared to 10,042 in 2022/23 resulting in a 39.69 per cent increase.

December and January were the two months with the most forms submitted (over 1,400 in each month) and the most popular form to be used is the one to report bulky waste (general) for collection.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for customer services, Councillor Mary Dooley said, “We cannot pinpoint the reason why we have seen such a big increase over the past twelve months, but we have been doing more promotion on this and it does save people time as they can request a service at the touch of a button at a time that suits them.

Home page of Self Service portal website

“We will always make someone available to talk to if that’s what the customer wants, but we know some people like to undertake their council business online to save them queuing, that’s why we are continually improving our online offer.”