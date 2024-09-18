Council seeks residents’ priorities to inform 2025 budget setting process

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield District Council is calling on residents, businesses, and stakeholders across the district to voice their opinions on what their priorities are.

This is as the council continues to navigate a challenging financial landscape.

Like many local authorities, Mansfield anticipates a funding shortfall of over £3 million by March 2026, as the cost and demand of services being delivered have increased. This means that ways to increase income or make savings must be agreed.

Before setting the budget in January 2025, the council is launching its annual consultation today (Monday 16 September) to understand from the community which services should be prioritised.

The three-week consultation will run until Sunday 6 October. Once closed, the results will be analysed and will help to inform the 2025/26 budget. They will also be published online.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “This is an opportunity for people to share their views so that their feedback and priorities can inform the decisions we make to help us close the budget gap.

“By running a consultation yearly, it can ensure we are keeping our finger on the pulse that the services that are important to our residents are the ones we are delivering more efficiently.

“The public sector is under tremendous pressure, and we know that setting a balanced budget for 2025/26 will once again be difficult. We must prioritise and, possibly, reduce some services.

"While no decision to cut or alter a service is easy, it is necessary to ensure the council's long-term stability. I strongly encourage everyone to participate in this survey and share their views.”

Residents can share their views on the council’s proposals from 16 September to 6 October by visiting www.mansfield.gov.uk/budgetconsultation.

For those without internet access at home, the consultation will be printed and can be accessed at the Civic Centre and in the Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, and Warsop libraries during normal working hours.