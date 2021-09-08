Council secures funding to tackle domestic abuse in Ashfield

Some 600 schoolchildren in Years 5 and 6 will receive a Domestic Abuse Educational Programme.

The programme, to be delivered by domestic abuse charity Equation, aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse, ‘while promoting healthy relationships and respect’.

It comes after Ashfield Council secured more than £80,000 towards domestic abuse education programmes, intervention projects and supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, has also approved funding for a youth intervention project to provide youth workers in Ashfield.

The scheme will target anti-social behaviour in young people aged 10–19.

A council spokeswoman said: “Youth Workers will engage young people in positive activities to enable behaviour change, and to provide support as well as interventions.”

Both projects are due to start in October.

Sanctuary Scheme

The council has also allocated £40,000 to support domestic violence survivors under the Sanctuary Scheme.

The programme allows survivors of domestic violence to safely remain in their own homes, without fear of their attacker returning, by installing a safe room, as well as other security measures such as extra locks, stronger doors, security lights and a portable police alarm.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council cabinet member for community safety, said “This is absolutely fantastic news as we know how valuable these schemes have been in the past.

“We have the chance to make a real difference with the educational programmes by teaching children about healthy relationships and how to seek help should they need it.

“The Sanctuary Scheme is expected to support and protect at least 100 survivors of domestic abuse in Ashfield over the next 12 months.

“The funding will allow us to continue to support vulnerable residents when they need it the most.

“Tackling domestic abuse and supporting survivors is a key priority for the council and this funding will help us achieve this.”

Victims of domestic abuse in need of immediate and emergency help should call 999.

Alternatively, for immediate support, call the Nottinghamshire 24-hour freephone domestic violence helpline on 0808 800 0340.