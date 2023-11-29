Council reminder of upcoming winter hi-bin-ation

Mansfield District Council is reminding residents of the final garden waste collections of the year before their annual hi-bin-ation.

The last brown bin collections will be between 1 and 14 December 2023. The service will then pause due to reduced demand during the winter period, resuming fortnightly again from March 2024.

However, gardeners across Mansfield can still deposit garden waste at their local household waste recycling centres for free throughout winter.

The council collects around 19,000 brown bins fortnightly from March to November and once during December across the district, with crews collecting around 2,030 tonnes in the first three months of this year.

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “As the winter months approach, I would encourage everyone to make note of their last brown bin collection dates and have their brown bins ready for the year’s final collection.

"I would like to remind residents that they can check the bin calendars or sign up to our email alerts, so you don’t miss any collections. The usual fortnightly collections will then resume in March next year, when demand increases, ready for the spring season”.

The council would also like to remind residents to number their bins to ensure that they do not become mixed up with neighbours. Numbering bins is also helpful to our crews using the new digital system, as they can log accurately if a bin is not presented or emptied correctly.

Recycling centres across Mansfield are open seven days a week from 8am to 4pm during the winter months. To use a centre, you must register your vehicle(s) with Nottinghamshire County Council first.

Recycling centre locations:

Mansfield Recycling Centre - Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield, NG18 5FT