Council properties across Mansfield to benefit from £1.6m decarbonisation project

It comes as part of the Government’s new Social Housing Decarbonisation project, with £1,597,637 to be spent on 16 properties in Mansfield and 10 in Bassetlaw

Mansfield Council papers confirm the funding includes a £398,474 grant provided from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, alongside £1,199,163 match funding from Mansfield and Bassetlaw district councils.

Mansfield Council has already taken part in a Government decarbonisation pilot, with 12 flats on the Bellamy Estate currently undergoing eco-retrofits, including improvements to insulation across the three blocks of flats and improvements to roofing, windows and doors.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for corporate and finance.

It is expected the Bellamy Road improvements will form part of wider ‘learning’, so the councils can develop larger projects across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

The authority will provide £733,230 in funding to improve a further 16 council homes, with £245,214 of the BEIS funding earmarked for the Mansfield homes.

In the report, Jill Finnesey, Mansfield Council head of housing, said: “This aims to deliver transformational change in the social housing sector by upgrading the energy performance of poor-performing homes through a whole-house retrofit.

“It focuses on using innovative solutions to reduce property emissions, heat loss and running costs for residents.

“Increasing the energy efficiency of low-income households will help reduce energy bills and remove households out of fuel poverty for those that need the most assistance.”