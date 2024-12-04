Council on lookout for new housing plots in Mansfield

Mansfield District Council is exploring which parts of the district could be allocated for new housing and economic development.

A Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (HELAA) consultation has begun with a call to landowners to suggest patches of land that could be suitable for inclusion in the Local Plan Review.

In addition, the council is also running a public consultation on the methodology used to assess such sites.

More information and both consultations can be found online at https://mansfield-consult.objective.co.uk/kse/. They run until 5pm on Tuesday 24 December. People who wish to comment will need to register or sign-in.

The consultations are part of the council’s current review of its Local Plan, which began last year, and are also in response to new targets set by the government to address the housing shortage across the country.

Cllr Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “Although the current Local Plan runs until 2033, it has to be reviewed from time to time to ensure it remains relevant to evolving development needs.

“The government has also set new targets to address the nationwide housing crisis which means that we now have to find additional sites in the Mansfield district to achieve these targets.

“The purpose of this assessment is to work out how much land is potentially available for housing and economic development and to consider the suitability and viability of plots but it will not determine which sites are eventually included in the Local Plan.

“This will be determined by the council at a later date as part of the whole review of the Local Plan and only after thorough consideration and public consultation.”

Anyone who has land they wish to be considered for development can fill in an online site submission form. Any previously submitted plots should be resubmitted.

The sites would need to be capable of delivering at least five homes or 500sqm of economic development floor space.

As well as the plot boundary, the submission should include:

- the current use and type of use being put forward for the site

- the anticipated timescale for delivery of dwellings or buildings for non-residential uses

- any known constraints that could impact on delivery.

The council will initially be taking submissions until 24 December. However, any submissions after this could be considered in the next HELAA.

Anyone who wishes to discuss the HELAA in more detail should email the Planning Policy team at [email protected] or call them on 01623 463182 / 463322 / 463114.