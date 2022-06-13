Council must spend £100k in developer levies by end of year or lose them

The cash, which comes from contributions from housing developers, known as Section 106 agreements, is in addition to £1.5 million the authority has in its reserves from similar developer contributions, most of which needs to be spent within two to five years.

The money is to be spent on infrastructure, arts, education, healthcare and sports within communities which have seen new housing developments.

The council’s quarterly S106 report states the most imminent sum is £30,132 from the Thurgaton Way development, Newton, which needs to be spent on healthcare by August 1.

House builders must make contributions to local infrastructure, such as roads, schools and healthcare, known as Section 106 contributions.

While payments of £5,165.20 for arts and £12,766.86 from the Carter Lane West development, South Normanton, must be spent by December 7.

Lastly, payments £24,547.95 for outdoor sport and £27,475.69 from the Meridian Close development, in Bolsover, must be spent by December 22.

Chris Mckinney. council interim planning policy manager, told the council’s planning committee, while most S106 payments need to be spent within an allotted time, some have no expiry date.

The annual infrastructure funding statement 2021/22 detailed the most significant sum secured by the council in the last financial year was £436,062 from the approval of 38 homes on land south of Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.