Council investing in improving energy efficiency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council bid for and successfully received £455k from the Governments swimming pool support fund to assist with improving energy efficiency of public leisure facilities.

As the leisure facility is in the same building as the Council offices the authority is also investing £200k to expand the system to cover the offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will be used to install a combined heat and power (CHP) unit at the Arc office and leisure centre complex. CHPs generate electricity from an energy source, with a by-product of the generation being heat, which is captured and used to replace the existing heat production from the traditional boilers.

Front view of the Arc council office and Go! Active leisure facility

The Arc building has seen an overall increase for both gas and electricity from £110,615 in 2022/23 to £415,276 in 2023/24 an increase of £304,661. It is anticipated that by installing the CHP units it will save approximately £150,000 per annum and realise carbon reductions of 245 tonnes per year (based October 2023 gas and electricity unit costs).

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, Councillor Mary Dooley said, “This has been an ambition of ours for some time and we are pleased to have finally received a grant to help us install this technology, which will contribute to our Carbon Reduction plan to deliver Net Zero by 2050.