Council eyes replacements for rotten Mansfield trees chopped down

Mansfield Council has responded after a reader of your Chad queried why 10 trees in Titchfield Park had been removed.

“These stood in two rows between the back of Water Meadows and the back of Titchfield Teahouse. Were they deceased, is that why?

Titchfield Park, Mansfield.

“Could the council tell us, as visitors to the park, the reason?”

And now the council has responded.

A council spokeswoman said: “Sadly a number of rowan trees in Titchfield Park were showing signs of rotting at root level which means they were potentially in danger of toppling over at any time.

“If this kind of rotting happens to trees in areas where footfall from the public is low, we may leave nature to take its course and leave a fallen tree where it falls, because this can provide a habitat in its own right for a variety of creatures and fungi.

“However, these trees were close to a play area and multi-use games area, so we have had to much more careful about the risks to the public, which is why they were felled.

“We do plant replacement trees in a suitable location where possible.”