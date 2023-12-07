Council earns Silver Award for its support for Armed Forces colleagues

Mansfield District Council has had an award for supporting the defence and armed forces community extended for another five years.

It has been re-awarded a Silver Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme which encourages employers to support the defence and the armed forces community.

Among the criteria the council has had to achieve as an employer to qualify for the Silver Award are: • demonstrating that service personnel and the armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruiting and selection processes;• ensuring that its workforce is aware of positive policies towards colleagues with defence issues and responsibilities such as a publicised and positive HR policy on serving as a Reservist;• demonstrating support to Reserve mobilisations and support to training by providing at least five days’ additional leave (paid wherever possible).

The Silver Award lasts for five years during which the council will be striving towards achieving the Gold Award status.

Remembrance Day parade in front of Mansfield's Old Town Hall

It is one of various ways the council supports its Armed Forces and local veterans, including signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant. This is a promise from the council that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly, and it pledges a commitment to supporting the armed forces community in Mansfield.

The council operates a Veterans Crisis Fund which aims to help ex-service personnel in need of help, whether through disability, sickness, old age or poverty. Grants of up to £50 are available with each case treated on its own merits.

Applications for this funding can be made by Cadet units, too, to help pay for training and development opportunities. Apply on the council website.

The council also prioritises both serving armed forces personnel and veterans with a local connection in applications for a council home and help for those threatened with homelessness or preparing for service discharge.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I am delighted that Mansfield continues to support our Armed Forces and its veterans both in terms of recruitment to roles at the council and in the delivery of services such as housing.

“Service of this kind has often involved huge sacrifices and can leave these members of our community particularly vulnerable. It is only right that as a council we do what we can to support these citizens in whatever ways we can.”