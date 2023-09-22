Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council and Unison leaders joined together recently as they launched their Learning Charter.

Bolsover District Council has committed to the Charter which is an agreement between both the authorities and Dragonfly Development staff and Unison to support employee development.

The agreement has a number of commitments including:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story ' link to tell us your news.

Fully supporting the role of the Unison Learning Rep and work with Trade Unions to help recruit and support them.

Providing paid time-off to attend training during normal working hours.

A close partnership with the Trade Unions to support the learning and development of the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “We place a great deal of emphasis on ensuring our staff are trained in every aspect of their jobs, whether this is classroom or practical based education, and we are delighted to have signed this Charter to re-iterate our commitment to our workforce.