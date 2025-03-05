Council Chair steps down to take up new Cabinet role

After eight years as Bolsover District Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro has stepped down from the role to take up a position on the authority’s Executive.

Councillor Munro was elected to the Council in May 2015 and took up the role of Chair in May 2017, but with the recent reshuffle of positions at the authority he has decided to take on a new challenge, of Cabinet Member for Growth.

During his eight years as Chair, he has raised thousands of pounds for local charities including Ashgate Hospice, SSAFA and Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity, whilst supporting countless others through donations.

Accompanied by his wife Diana, Tom has been an ambassador for the authority and the district attending countless civic functions, events and meetings where he has worked tirelessly to promote the authority and the district.

Pictured is the new Council Chair, Councillor Duncan Haywood and his wife Jane Haywood

Councillor Munro said, “It has been a pleasure to represent the Council as Chair for the past eight years and Diana and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. We have met some wonderful people and organisations who make such a difference to their local communities, and we can’t thank them enough for making us feel so welcome.

“But the time has now come for me to take up a new challenge and I can’t wait to get started.”

Councillor Munro’s role as Cabinet Member for Growth will give him the opportunity to help shape the future of the district, grow the local economy and oversee future developments in the area like new council housing and the Roseland Park and Crematorium near Shirebrook - something which he is relishing.

Cllr Munro added, “I want to see our communities grow and develop and provide them with the opportunities to flourish. I want to regenerate our town and village centres and assist our businesses, all of which will boost our local economy.

Pictured is Karen Hanson (far right) presenting some flowers to Diana Munro and a picture to Councillor Tom Munro

“One of the first things on my ‘to do’ list is to get cracking with the projects that are being funded from the £15million Regeneration Fund. We have now received all the relevant paperwork from the Government, so I will be working closely with our officers to make sure we deliver what we promised and within the timescales.”

The new Chair of the Council, elected at its meeting on 5 March is Councillor Duncan Haywood who will undertake the role until the Annual General Meeting in May 2025 when a new Chair will be elected.