Residents are being asked to complete a short survey about their feelings of community safety in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield District Council is running an eight-week public consultation from 15 January to 4 March in which residents can offer their insight into the district’s main community safety problems.

The survey results will be used to help refresh the Mansfield Community Safety Partnership Plan to contribute to its priorities for the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online survey is short, simple, and can be accessed at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/f1c3gs.

Council asks: “What are your community safety priorities?”

Paper copies of the survey are also available by contacting the council at 01623 463463.

Councillor Angie Jackson, Joint Portfolio Holder for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, said: "I urge all our residents to have their say and let us know what issues are most important to them. We need your help in understanding where we should focus our strategy and efforts.

"We also want to know if there are things we're getting right, too. So, what is it about your area that makes you feel safe? Perhaps it's something like good street lighting, or maybe it's your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Whatever it is, we'd love to know."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants in the survey are asked about how much crime or anti-social behaviour there has been in their area over the past year.

They also have a chance to say which types of crimes concern them the most, covering everything from cycling on the pavement and inconsiderate parking to child sexual exploitation, cybercrime, and modern-day slavery.