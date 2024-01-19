Council asks: “What are your community safety priorities?”
Mansfield District Council is running an eight-week public consultation from 15 January to 4 March in which residents can offer their insight into the district’s main community safety problems.
The survey results will be used to help refresh the Mansfield Community Safety Partnership Plan to contribute to its priorities for the coming year.
The online survey is short, simple, and can be accessed at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/f1c3gs.
Paper copies of the survey are also available by contacting the council at 01623 463463.
Councillor Angie Jackson, Joint Portfolio Holder for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, said: "I urge all our residents to have their say and let us know what issues are most important to them. We need your help in understanding where we should focus our strategy and efforts.
"We also want to know if there are things we're getting right, too. So, what is it about your area that makes you feel safe? Perhaps it's something like good street lighting, or maybe it's your local Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Whatever it is, we'd love to know."
Participants in the survey are asked about how much crime or anti-social behaviour there has been in their area over the past year.
They also have a chance to say which types of crimes concern them the most, covering everything from cycling on the pavement and inconsiderate parking to child sexual exploitation, cybercrime, and modern-day slavery.
Residents can report anti-social behaviour on the council website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/report. In an emergency, call 999. Crimes can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.