Could plans be approved for a new Lidl in Mansfield?

Mansfield District Council’s planning committee is set to decide on whether the authority should grant permission for a new Lidl store in Mansfield Woodhouse.

At its meeting on September 5, the committee will decide whether the new supermarket, on Leeming Lane South, should be given the green light or whether an alternative site should be considered.

It comes as developers finish construction on a new Aldi store, also on Leeming Lane South, which is due to open in the coming months.

The planning team will consider whether to give the go-ahead or to listen to objections, which raise concerns about the impact on Mansfield Woodhouse high street and the Morrisons store and suggest an alternative site at Stockwell Gate.