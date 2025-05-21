Consultation starts on new proposals to tackle anti-social behaviour

Residents, businesses and visitors are being invited to give their views on proposals to renew the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) across Mansfield district.

Mansfield District Council has launched the online consultation today (21 May) to seek views on proposals to reintroduce 14 restrictions such as urinating in public places and cycling through pedestrianised areas, for three years.

The council currently has a PSPO in place which covers various parts of the district, prohibiting behaviours such as consuming alcohol in children’s play areas and requiring dog walkers to clean up after their dogs.

David Evans, Assistant Director for Health, Communities & Insight, said: “We want to hear from as many residents, businesses, and visitors as possible during this consultation on the renewal of our Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Community safety team

“These powers play a vital role in helping us tackle anti-social behaviour and protect the wellbeing of our communities. By having your say, you can help ensure our public spaces remain safe, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone. Your views really do matter, and they will help shape how we use these important tools to respond to the needs of our district.”

Public Spaces Protection Orders were introduced by the government as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 and can be used by councils to target a range of issues in a defined public area.

People can find the consultation, and further information about the proposals here. The consultation closes on 20 June 2025.

Paper copies are available to view and leave your views on at the Civic Centre and Mansfield libraries.