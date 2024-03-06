Concessionary tram travel scheme to continue in 2024/25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a consultation held to gather views on whether changes should be made to the scheme, Nottinghamshire County Council has confirmed that no changes will be made for the year ahead.

3,872 people responded to the consultation, with 92% of respondents stating that no changes should be made to the scheme, which currently offers free travel on the tram to disabled, elderly and companion passholders between 9:30am and 11pm on weekdays.

As a Travel Concession Authority (TCA), the county council has a legal duty to provide free travel on local bus services for holders of a valid English National Concessionary Travel Pass, and this is funded by the Government.

A tram at Beeston Centre tram stop

Tram travel does not fall under the Government’s scheme, but the county council funds the estimated 1.14 million journeys on the tram made by 154,000 passholders each year at a cost of £900,000.

The scheme will now continue throughout 2024/25 before concessionary travel powers are handed to the new East Midlands Combined Authority, after which any decisions on the future of concessionary travel will be made by the East Midlands Mayor.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Our consultation on whether any changes should be made to the tram concessionary scheme ran from November 2023 to early January 2024.

“Access to transport is just one of the ways we hope to achieve a healthy, prosperous and greener future for Nottinghamshire residents, and so alongside our statutory duty, we also currently support passholders by offering extra entitlements such as free tram travel for concessionary passholders.

“It is great that so many people, including 2,479 passholders, had their say as part of the consultation and we have listened to the overwhelming view that has come out of the consultation that no changes should be made to the scheme.

“I am pleased to confirm that no changes will be made to the scheme for 2024/25 and after this point on 31 March 2025 it’s intended that concessionary powers as the Travel Concession Authority will be transferred to the East Midlands Combined Authority.”

The key results of the consultation are as follows:

There were 3,872 online respondents with 25 organisational responses and 45 Councillors of which 32 were district/borough/parish councillors and 13 county/city councillors. 2,479 older pass holders and 415 disabled pass holders responded to the consultation of which 148 were companion pass holders. Of those responding to the consultation 81% were current users of the tram, of which 45% use the tram at least once a week with 16% using it 3 or more times a week. The analysis of the consultation has shown that 92 % disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposal to withdraw the concession and 86% agreed or strongly agreed with continuing the current concession. Regarding half fare and a disabled only pass proposal, 78% and 79% respectively disagreed or strongly disagreed with these proposals. The consultation showed that 25% of respondents don’t have access to car of which the remainder have access to a car. Regarding the purpose of the responders’ travel, 12% used public transport for work or training, 18% for health and 62% for leisure/shopping. 44% of responders left comments outlining the impact it would have on them and their opinions on the proposed withdrawal, of which the overwhelming majority had concerns about the proposals. The key themes are summarised below:

- Respondent disabilities and difficulties with travel on alternatives if available.

- Hospital and health access due to the tram serving the hospital.

- Access to heart of city and more locations.

- Convenience of tram over bus and reduced journey time.

- Cost of living and impact on household finances.