Community centre cladding and vehicle storage unit among latest planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 16, 2022:

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

106 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

84 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

54 Braemar Road, Forest Town: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

34 Douglas Road, Forest Town: Single-storey extension to side and rear. Conditional permission;

2 Dawgates Lane, Pleasley: Vehicle storage unit. Conditional permission;

The new Kirkby Leisure Centre is being built on land adjacent to the existing Festival Hall, which will eventually be demolished to make way for a new car park.

17 The Green, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached garage. Conditional permission.

Crosshead

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Festival Hall, Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby: Illuminated advertisement – main building signage Kirkby Leisure Centre;

28 Main Road, Underwood: Four-bedroom dwelling;

Chapel Farm, 20 Chapel Street, Kirkby: Repair failed mortar pointing using traditional lime;

Land adjacent Norcroft, Wild Hill, Teversal: Five dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Vehicular access. Refused;

22 Sudbury Drive, Huthwaite: Wooden garden fencing. Refused;

Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood: Clad community centre and add ramp and waiting area to the rear of the building. Conditional permission;

WJ Handrahan and Son, Sherwood Saw Mills, Fulwood Road South, Sutton: Industrial unit. Conditional permission;

19 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey extension to rear and side. Conditional permission;

69 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Removal of existing window and installation of two windows within first floor, south- west elevation. Conditional permission.

Pavilion extension approved

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

148 Alfreton Road, Newton: Relocating of glass balustrade to first floor to perimeter of flat roof area;

Stubbin Wood School, Common Lane, Shirebrook: Removal of existing windows and extension of existing school with new classroom and staffroom.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension including external render. Conditional permission;

37 Victoria Drive, Blackwell: Two-storey front extension and single-storey front porch. Conditional permission;

Cricket Pavilion, Green Meadow Public Open Space, Chestnut Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Extend rear elevation by two metres, showers will be installed along the rear elevation in each of the 3 areas increasing the changing area capacity to accommodate the rugby club’s use. Conditional permission.

Green light for home gym

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

71 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Extension at rear of house;

Greenacres, 2 Little Ricket Lane, Ravenshead: Home office/studio.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Broadeaves, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of home gym. Conditional permission;

18 Oakwood Drive, Ravenshead: Removal of existing flat-roof garage and build two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

14 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new detached single and two storey dwelling house and front boundary wall/gates. Conditional permission.

Log cabin approved

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Meden Road, Boughton Industrial Estate, Boughton: Eight industrial units;

The Acres, Cotton Mill Lane, Farnsfield: Skateboard park;

Ridgeway Cottage, Main Street, Farnsfield: Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and formation of new single-storey rear and side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Rear of 30 and 32 Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth: One-bedroom bungalow on the rear gardens of 30 and 32 Rainworth Water Road with access from Hardwick Avenue. Refused;

29 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding including new pitch roof. Approved;

11 Robin Hood Avenue, Edwinstowe: Remove conservatory replace with single-storey rear extension. Approved;

54 Braemar Road, Forest Town: Single-storey front extension. Approved;

1 Chappel Gardens, Bilsthorpe: Log cabin. Approved;

Clipstone Social Club, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Change of use of ground and first floor to community centre and parish council offices, external alterations to the building including demolition, insertion of windows and doors and new main entrance facade. Approved;

Playing field, Sherwood Avenue, Blidworth: Erection of 2.4-metres-high fencing and entrance gates and new CCTV columns. Approved;