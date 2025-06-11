Cllr Sam Smith announces new Conservative Shadow Cabinet at Nottinghamshire County Council

Councillor Sam Smith, Leader of the Opposition at Nottinghamshire County Council, has today announced his new Conservative Shadow Cabinet — a team of experienced and committed councillors who will work alongside all 17 hardworking Conservative County Councillors, to hold the Reform-led administration to account and continue championing the priorities of local people.

“This Shadow Cabinet represents the best of Conservative local leadership,” said Cllr Smith. “Every member has a track record of delivery, and together we will continue to fight for quality services, sound finances, and strong communities. We are ready to provide constructive challenges, defend what we achieved in office, and ensure the residents of Nottinghamshire continue to get the services they deserve.”

Shadow Cabinet Appointments

Cllr Mike Introna – Shadow Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment

Cllr Sam Smith alongside newly appointed Shadow Cabinet Member for Children and Families and Education and SEND, Cllr Sue Saddington.

Cllr Introna, who represents the Retford East Division, brings a practical and proactive approach to transport and environmental issues. He will scrutinise decisions affecting highways maintenance, public transport services, flood risk, and green infrastructure.

“During our time in administration, the Conservatives delivered £72 million of investment into Nottinghamshire’s roads — and we changed how repairs were done, moving away from quick fixes to a new, long-term repairs. We increased gully-clearing to reduce flood risk, protected bus routes, and led the push for sustainable transport options.

Now Reform inherits those gains — and it’s their responsibility not to squander them. I’ll be watching to ensure they continue to deliver on the Highways Capital Programme set out by the Conservatives and will ensure that flood prevention remains a top priority for the County Council.”

Cllr Sue Saddington – Shadow Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Education and SEND

Cllr Sam Smith alongside newly appointed Shadow Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, Cllr Janette Barlow

A longstanding and respected County Councillor for Farndon & Trent, Cllr Saddington brings decades of experience and deep knowledge of children’s services. She will lead scrutiny of education, special educational needs, early years, and social care for children and families.

“We made sure children and families remained at the heart of everything we did — whether that was expanding SEND provision to meet growing demand, launching new Family Hubs to bring services together, or improving facilities for pupils and staff across our schools.

I want to see every child in Nottinghamshire given the best possible start in life. That’s what our team delivered, and I will make sure this new administration doesn’t cut corners or fall behind in delivering for our young people.”

Cllr Janette Barlow – Shadow Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health

Cllr Sam Smith alongside the newly appointed Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance & Resources, Cllr Stuart Bestwick.

Representing the Collingham Division, the newly elected Cllr Barlow will take the lead on libraries, community resilience, health promotion and local public health strategy. She brings passion and dedication to preserving vital frontline services.

“In difficult financial times, the Conservatives kept all of Nottinghamshire’s libraries open — investing £14 million to modernise them and keep them at the heart of our communities. We supported youth services, public health campaigns, and neighbourhood resilience across the county.

These are services that matter deeply to people’s daily lives. I’ll be pushing Reform to commit to protecting them — and if they waver, we’ll be the first to call it out.”

Cllr Stuart Bestwick – Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources

Cllr Bestwick, from the Newstead Division, is an experienced businessman and detail-focused County Councillor with a strong grasp of the council’s finances and strategic planning. He will oversee scrutiny of the budget, spending decisions, council tax and the medium-term financial strategy.

“The Conservative administration delivered balanced budgets, protected key services, and avoided excessive tax hikes. We worked hard to keep council tax below the maximum level, proving you can run a large council responsibly without reaching into residents’ pockets unnecessarily.

Reform is now benefitting from the stable financial position we left behind. But the real test comes next year when they have to write a budget of their own — and I’ll be looking very closely at their choices, their priorities, and their sums.”

Cllr Neil Clarke – Shadow Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management

Cllr Clarke, who represents Bingham West, is a former Cabinet Member with years of experience in local government leadership. He will focus on council assets, economic growth, commercial property, office strategy, and development partnerships.

“We took real steps to reduce the cost of running the council by reviewing the buildings we own and making better use of them. At the same time, we supported regeneration schemes and local business growth across the county.

There are now big decisions ahead about land use, office space, and property deals. I’ll be holding the Reform administration to account on every one of them — because selling the wrong assets or pulling the plug on key investments could cost local taxpayers dearly in the long run.”

Cllr Jonathan Wheeler as Chief Whip and Adult Social Care Shadow Spokesman, and Cllr Bruce Laughton as Deputy Leader, continue to serve in the Senior Leadership Team of the Conservative Group in Opposition alongside the Leader Cllr Sam Smith.

Returning to the role Cllr Laughton said “It’s an honour to continue serving as Deputy Leader of the Conservative Group. We have a duty to hold this new administration to account — especially on the issues that matter most to our rural communities, from road improvements and school places to protecting our countryside from inappropriate development.

Our team has the experience, the drive, and the knowledge of how local government really works. Together, we’ll make sure Reform don’t forget who they’re here to serve — the people of Nottinghamshire.”

Cllr Smith concluded by reaffirming the Conservative Groups commitment to constructive but rigorous opposition:

“We’re not here to oppose for the sake of it. We’re here to stand up for Nottinghamshire’s residents, protect the services they rely on, and make sure the promises made at the election are kept.

Together with Nottinghamshire’s Conservative County Councillors, this Shadow Cabinet will provide clear, effective, and responsible opposition. We’ll back the administration where they act in the county’s best interests — but we’ll challenge them when they fall short. This is about protecting everything we built and making sure Nottinghamshire continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family.”