Car wash granted planning permission months after converting derelict former Mansfield car rental site

Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the retrospective plans for the new business on Nottingham Road, which began operating as a car wash earlier this year.

The meeting heard Starfish Mansfield, the applicant, converted the former Europcar site into its new use before seeking permission, with alterations made to the then-derelict land.

This included installing splash screens along Nottingham Road, alongside new company signs on the canopy and creating a single-storey building on the site.

The site on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

At the committee’s latest meeting, councillors were told there were eight letters of objection relating to the plans, with one letter of support.

Concerns included the car wash already being open prior to planning consent, potential noise pollution from jet washers and vacuums and spray from the water impacting roads and pavements.

The main concerns, however, were related to the business’s impact on highway safety and a lack of car parking provision.

The business proposed two on-site car parking bays, with four employees based at the business during its opening hours of 8am-6pm daily.

Planning officers told councillors they had discussions with the business to increase this number in order to ‘improve the flow’ of cars moving through the site.

It was heard there is space to park an additional car in the site, with officers stating there is ‘arguably more’ provision available.

However, this element of the application was deemed to be acceptable due to the business being located on Nottingham Road and its previous uses as a rental car site and a petrol station.

Coun Andy Sisson, who represents Newgate, said: “This type of operation seems to be popping up all over the place.

“The run-off from the surface water at one in Forest Town goes straight across the highway.

“I just wonder if we ought to be looking at these operations in general, to make sure it is safe for the public.”

However, documents published by the council state the splash screens installed by the business would mean only a ‘small amount’ of water may impact the road and pavement.