Canalside fishbar plans as developer bids to be ‘at heart' of Ironville

P&M Brown Catering has submitted its plans for grassland off a car park on Monument Lane, metres from the Cromford Canal, hailing the sense of pride in the village and ‘wonderful surroundings’.

If approved by Amber Valley Council, the plans would see a mobile catering outlet set up next to the car park used by The Crossings Members Club, next to a group of trees.

The firm says it wants to be ‘at the heart of the village’ and support its infrastructure and economy.

Land between Vicarage Lane, and Park Side Drive, Ironville.

It says villagers currently have few resources and the owners would have liked to have set up a permanent hot food shop, but no shop fronts are available.

The company says the village had previously been a ‘blot on the landscape and regarded as a place no-one wanted to live’, but times have changed and the hot food outlet was to further this change.

Village pride

In a statement with the planning application it says: “Crime and unemployment rates were considerably above the national average and little economic and development took place.

“Over the last 20 years, we have seen investment from the local authority and community. This has encouraged a new sense of pride in the village in which we live.

“People now move here for both the incredible local wildlife and green spaces, but also for the active community groups, organisations and resources which are thriving.

“We are proud to live in such wonderful surroundings and play an active part in village life.

“We would like to be at the heart of the village and support the infrastructure and economy.

“There are few resources in the village and residents have to travel some distance for hot food.

“It was after consultation with fellow residents, friends and neighbours that we chose a fish and chip shop.”

It says: “We will make a commitment to continue our litter picks and ensure we don’t have a detrimental effect on the local wildlife or appearance of the village.

“We are committed to respecting, protecting the integrity of the land, enhancing and developing the area.”

The council will make a decision on the application in the next few months.