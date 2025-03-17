Call for commitment to Safeguarding Frontline Services in Nottinghamshire

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the Nottinghamshire County Council Independent Group is calling for councillors to sign up to a pledge to protect front-line services for the lifetime of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next few years, the County Council is set to be scrapped in its current form due to Local Government Reorganisation.

Independents councillors from the County have formally tabled a motion, calling for the protection of frontline services which will be put to the vote of Full Council on Thursday, March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jason Zadrozny said, “This motion is critical to ensure the protection of vital frontline services that Nottinghamshire communities depend on. It is crucial that we safeguard the services that play a vital role in supporting the wellbeing and quality of life for residents across the county.

Independent Councillors across the County are campaigning to keep Council Tax low and to protect front-line services.

"In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that we remain committed to these frontline services, which are integral to the fabric of our communities. We must act now to ensure these vital services are not compromised for the lifetime of Nottinghamshire County Council. We will be asking Councillors to sign up to this pledge to protect frontline services. We are confident that any councillor who supports their communities like Independent Councillors do will support us.”

The motion identifies 6 key areas that the Nottinghamshire County Independent Group say are crucial to residents:

1. Protection of Libraries: We call on the Council to ensure that every Nottinghamshire library remains open, fully resourced, and accessible to residents. Libraries are essential for education, digital inclusion, and community wellbeing and must not be subject to cuts or closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Safeguarding Children’s Centres and Family Hubs: We urge the Council to reaffirm its commitment to maintaining these vital services, which support child development, early years education, and family wellbeing.

3. Preservation of Public Transport Services: We seek to guarantee that all bus routes remain operational, with no reductions unless equal or improved alternatives are put in place. Reliable and affordable transport is vital for economic opportunity, social mobility, and access to essential services.

4. Protection of Recycling Centres: We call for continued support for waste disposal and recycling services, which contribute to environmental sustainability and the local economy.

5. Social Care and Health Services: It is essential that the most vulnerable in our communities continue to receive the care and support they need. We will stand firm in ensuring the continued provision of high-quality social care and council-provided health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Preservation of Green Spaces: The Council must protect our parks, nature reserves, and green spaces, which are vital for public health, community wellbeing, and environmental conservation.