Cabinet proposes balanced budget for 2025/2026

A draft budget will be considered by Mansfield District Council’s Full Council on 4 February.

The Cabinet is proposing a series of measures to address deficits for the upcoming financial years up to 2027/28 in order to achieve a balanced budget.

The budget report due to be discussed at the meeting shows a deficit on the General Fund of £237,452 for 2025/26 followed by annual deficits in 2026/27 and 2027/28.

Proposals to mitigate this deficit include increasing council tax by 2.99% annually, reducing member ward allowances, the gradual removing of rents in kind, and £49,000 to be met from health, communities and insight establishment savings.

The social housing rent for council tenants will also increase by 2.7%, in line with government guidelines rents.

The council will also continue to invest and deliver its regeneration projects as part of its capital programme. This includes £20m earmarked for projects, such as Mansfield Connect and more than £17m for new social housing at White Hart Street. Funding has also been identified to invest in community facilities including park pavilions and improvements to the theatre, museum, and to car parks.

Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, Cllr Craig Whitby, said: “Following 15 years of continued government reductions to council finances, we are as committed, as ever, to be putting forward a balanced budget which is investing in our residents.

“We promise to do two things. The first is to make sure the council is as efficient as possible whilst the second is to promise that the council will explore all avenues for raising new income from sources other than council tax.

“We’re proposing a financially responsible and ambitious budget which will see significant investments made in protection of green spaces, housing, and town centre developments to improve people’s lives. We’ll always invest in our residents.

“We remain optimistic for the future and the people of Mansfield should feel confident that this council is ready for the challenge and is able to deliver the changes needed.”

Whilst the council received its local government grant of £1.4 million, it is still facing a shortfall due to the increase in National Insurance contributions employers must now pay from April 2025.

The 2025/2026 budget has been informed by the annual consultation exercise which took place from 16 September to 6 October 2024. The outcome of this has helped to inform the budget-setting process.

The agenda and report for the Full Council meeting on 4 February can be viewed here - mansfield.moderngov.co.uk