By-election for West Bank ward

A by-election will be held on 20 June 2024 for the West Bank ward of Mansfield District Council following the resignation of Councillor Ben Brown.

The Notice of Election was published on 13 May 2024. Candidates need to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on 23 May 2024. Nomination packs can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

The run-up to the election will adopt the following timetable:

23 May 2024 - close of nominations for candidates (at 4pm).

24 May 2024 - statement of persons nominated to be published (by 4pm).

04 June 2024 - deadline to register to vote.

05 June 2024 - deadline to apply for a postal vote (by 5pm).

12 June 2024 - deadline to apply to vote by proxy (by 5pm).

12 June 2024 – deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Thursday 20 June 2024 - polling day.

Returning Officer for Mansfield Adam Hill said: "This Mansfield District Council by-election is being held following the resignation of Councillor Brown who was elected to represent the ward in May 2023.

"If you have not registered to vote already, please make sure you do so by 04 June 2024 in order to have your say in this local by-election."

The easiest way to register is online on the government website.